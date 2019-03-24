Olyroos’ youngsters stake claim on South Korea berth in 6-0 disposal of Taiwan

The Olyroos have continued to roll through AFC U23 Championship qualifying, defeating minnows Taiwan 6-0 at the Phnom Penh Olympic Stadium in Cambodia on Sunday night.

A first-half brace to Abraham Majok and strike from Thommy Deng had Australia sitting pretty at 3-0 as the contest ticked over to half time before a goal to Tass Mourdakoutas and a Pierce Waring brace iced the game for the men in green and gold.

Head Coach Graham Arnold made ten changes to the side that defeated Cambodia six goals to nil heading into the clash with the Taiwanese; laying bare the experimental thought process behind the line-up as well as the one that proceeded it.

Defender Ivan Vujica was the only player to retain his place in Arnold’s XI.

Against opposition that the Olyroos should, ostensibly, handle with little difficulty the Cambodian and Taiwanese games had been turned by Arnold into an extension of the week-long training camp; auditions for Tuesday night’s do-or-die clash with powerhouses South Korea.

Only one of the four sides – Cambodia, Taiwan, South Korea and Australia – that reside in Group H of AFC U23 Championship qualifying are guaranteed of a place in the 2020 tournament in Thailand, meaning that the rewards on offer in the meeting between the Olyroos and Junior Taegeuk Warriors are great.

The stakes for the players on Sunday night, therefore, lay not merely in avoiding a proverbial banana peel against the Taiwanese but also in the tantalizing prospect of earning a place in the starters against the Koreans.

The incentive offered by that opportunity – which will likely draw the eyes of many a talent scout from Asia and the world beyond – was made apparent within thirty seconds of the contest’s opening.

Defending from the front, Adelaide United’s George Blackwood almost had his side ahead after chasing down a casual back pass to Taiwanese goalkeeper Huang Chiu-Lin, eventually having the harassed custodian’s attempted clearance bounce off his back for a goal kick.

Blackwood’s desire to get forward and apply pressure to the Taiwanese defence was soon emulated by his teammates, who – under the bellicose instruction of Arnold – pushed numbers into the penalty area as they took advantage of their early domination of possession.

Setting themselves up in a deeper and more congested formation than the Cambodian’s, Taiwan, nonetheless, was able to resist the rampant Australians early in the contest; chances often forced to be swung in from out wide in an effort to bypass the embedded Taiwanese.

Combined with the worn artificial surface drastically slowing the ball’s path along the turf and fierce winds buffeting the stadium, the Olyroos were up against it in pursuit of an opener.

Their domination of possession eventually paid dividends, though, when in the 18th minute a sustained period of pressure finally broke down Taiwan’s door when a ball looped into the area by new Western United signing Seb Pasquali was headed back toward goal by Souttar.

Leaping up into the air, Wanderers attacker Majok met the ball with the side of his foot inside the six-yard box, beating Chiu-Lin and putting the Olyroos ahead.

Five minutes later it was almost two when a corner from Denis Genreau was, once again, headed back into the danger zone by Souttar.

Alas for the Olyroos, the resulting header from Blackwood nestled itself comfortably in the breadbasket of Chiu-Lin.

Yet, sixty seconds later, Chiu-Lin could do nothing when Vujica rewarded a darting run in behind the Taiwanese defence by Majok with a pin-point low cross, allowing the Wanderer to grab his second.

Hit with a quick, one-two punch the Taiwanese defence bunkered down even further: central midfielders Pasquali and Genreau frustrated as they attempted to pull the strings from the midfield.

But just when it appeared as though Australia going to be kept out for the remainder of the first half, captain Thomas Deng popped up with what proved to be the final kick of the first half; hammering home an effort from the edge of the area after a Lachie Wales corner was only half cleared by the Taiwanese defence.

Momentum well and truly gained, Australia then made it 4-0 just five minutes into the second stanza after Genreau won a corner with a scintillating shot that seemed destined for the top corner until of the net until Chiu-Lin somehow produced a world-class save to deny the 19-year-old.

Steeping up to take the resulting set piece, Wales found the head of the newly introduced Tass Mourdoukoutas, who gave Chiu-Lin no chance as he directed the ball into the back of the net.

Still looking to state their case for a berth against the Koreans, the Olyroos on the pitch continued to press in a ruthless manner and made it 5-0 three minutes past the hour mark.

Sweeping forward in numbers, the ball was worked to Majok on the right. He, in turn, floated a ball across the area into the path of an onrushing Vujica on the left.

Unable to get a shot off from the tight angle he eventually collected the ball in, the Newcastle Jets’ wing back instead cut the ball back towards the penalty spot for former Melbourne Victory and current Cerezo Osaka striker Pierce Waring to send home.

Though further attacks would be launched forward by the Olyroos following Waring’s effort – Majok’s chance at a hat-trick in the 83rd minute the pick of the bunch – the Taiwanese looked set to escape with just a 5-0 goal defeat.

That was until Waring struck again.

Receiving the ball at the edge of the area with a number of men to beat, Waring ducked and weaved until he forced an opening to present itself and threaded an exclamation mark through the defence and past Chiu-Lin.

Now, with two 6-0 wins secured, the young men that make up the Olyroos will be left sweating – waiting to discover who will be granted a chance to impress in front of the eyes of the world against South Korea.